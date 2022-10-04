Support Local Journalism

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Delays in unlocking the gates at an Indonesian soccer stadium after violence broke out at the end of a match contributed to a disaster in which at least 131 people died, the national soccer association said Tuesday.

The Football Association of Indonesia said it has permanently banned the chief executive and security coordinator of the team that hosted Saturday's match, Arema FC, for failing to secure the field and promptly issue a command to unlock the gates.

