Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, left, is escorted by a prosecutor upon arrival at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, second left, looks on as prosecutor and immigration officials sign his transfer documents at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, center, and his lawyer Idris Marbawi, left, look on as an immigration officer sign his transfer documents at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, left, sits at the local immigration office as his lawyer Idris Marbawi, right, looks on, in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, center, gestures at photographers after his arrival at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage in conservative province
An Australia surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia’s deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, left, is escorted by a prosecutor upon arrival at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Sultan Ikbal Abiyyu - stringer, AP
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, second left, looks on as prosecutor and immigration officials sign his transfer documents at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Sultan Ikbal Abiyyu - stringer, AP
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, center, and his lawyer Idris Marbawi, left, look on as an immigration officer sign his transfer documents at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Sultan Ikbal Abiyyu - stringer, AP
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, left, sits at the local immigration office as his lawyer Idris Marbawi, right, looks on, in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Sultan Ikbal Abiyyu - stringer, AP
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland, Australia, center, gestures at photographers after his arrival at the local immigration office in Meulaboh, Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — An Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia’s deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation, officials said Wednesday.
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, from Queensland, was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort in West Aceh regency, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.