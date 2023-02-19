Support Local Journalism

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police said Sunday they will escort back to Italy an Italian-Australian fugitive who was arrested on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali after seven years on the run in connection with drug trafficking and organized crime.

Antonio Strangio, 32, appeared on Interpol's “red notice” list when he was stopped and detained in Bali on Feb. 3 after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.


