...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of Trace to 4 inches for
the valley floors, locally up to 6 inches on the benches. For
the Wasatch Back, 2 to 6 inches of snow expected, especially in
the Park City area and Ogden Valley.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected for bench
areas of the Wasatch Front, the Cache Valley and the Wasatch
Back including the Friday morning commute. Winter driving
conditions will be possible for valley floors, but this will be
dependent on a changeover to snow this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
