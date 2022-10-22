FILE - People holds banners and placards as they attend a RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) union train strike rally outside King's Cross railway station, in London, June 25, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
FILE - A man clenches his fists during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 20, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
FILE - Protesters hold a banner that reads, "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration, in Nantes, western France, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
FILE - Protestors hold flares during a demonstration for salary raise, in Paris, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
FILE- Protesters burn symbolic energy bills outside the ICC in Birmingham prior to the Conservative Party conference at the ICC, Birmingham, England, Oct. 1, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
FILE - People holds banners and placards as they attend a RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) union train strike rally outside King's Cross railway station, in London, June 25, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
Matt Dunham - staff, AP
FILE - A man clenches his fists during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 20, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
Andreea Alexandru - stringer, AP
FILE - Protesters hold a banner that reads, "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration, in Nantes, western France, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
FILE - Protestors hold flares during a demonstration for salary raise, in Paris, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
Francois Mori - staff, AP
FILE- Protesters burn symbolic energy bills outside the ICC in Birmingham prior to the Conservative Party conference at the ICC, Birmingham, England, Oct. 1, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil.
LONDON (AP) — In Romania, protesters blew horns and banged drums to voice their dismay over the rising cost of living. People across France took to the streets to demand pay increases that keep pace with inflation. Czech demonstrators rallied against government handling of the energy crisis. British railway staff and German pilots held strikes to push for better pay as prices rise.
Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action.
Energy prices have driven inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency to a record 9.9%, making it harder for people to buy what they need. Some see little choice but to hit the streets.
“Today, people are obliged to use pressure tactics in order to get an increase" in pay, said Rachid Ouchem, a medic who was among more than 100,000 people that joined protest marches this week in multiple French cities.
“There’s no quick fix to the energy crisis," said Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. “And if anything, inflation looks like it might be worse next year than it has been this year.”
That means the link between economic pressure and popular opinion on the war in Ukraine “will really be tested,” he said.
In France, where inflation is running at 6.2%, the lowest in the 19 eurozone countries, rail and transport workers, high school teachers and public hospital employees heeded a call Tuesday by an oil workers’ union to demand salary increases and protest government intervention in strikes by refinery workers that have caused gasoline shortages.
In the Czech Republic, huge flag-waving crowds in Prague last month demanded the pro-Western coalition government resign, criticizing its support of European Union’s sanctions against Russia. They also slammed the government for not doing enough to help households and businesses squeezed by energy costs.
They “have very little room for maneuver,” Soltvedt said.
So far, the saving grace has been a milder than usual October in Europe, which means less demand for gas to heat homes, Soltvedt said.
However, “if we do end up with unexpected disruption to the supply of gas from Europe this winter, then, you know, we’ll probably see an even further increase in civil unrest, risk and government instability," he said.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.