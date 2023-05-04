US Virgin Islands Epstein

FILE - Jeffery Epstein's estate on Little Saint James Island in the U. S. Virgin Islands, July 9, 2019. A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands, Great St. James and Little St. James islands, that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesman told The Associated Press on May 4, 2023.

 Gianfranco Gaglione - stringer, AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein and where authorities allege many of the disgraced financier's crimes took place.

Stephen Deckoff, with SD Investments LLC, bought Great St. James and Little St. James islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands for $60 million and plans to build an exclusive resort, a spokesman told The Associated Press on Thursday. The islands were on sale for a total of $110 million.


