Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, center, reacts as the winner with Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine, right, as second and Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine as third, on the podium of the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, center, reacts as the winner with Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine, right, as second and Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine as third, on the podium of the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach was quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Thursday about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games before he went to see the high jump event of another Ukrainian who had criticized him one day earlier.
Ukrainian track and field teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the global Diamond League series.
