FILE - International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach attends the opening of the Executive Board meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Dec. 5, 2022. Bach defended his organization's efforts to create a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to Olympic competition in a speech in his home country of Germany which took place amid a pro-Ukraine protest, Wednesday, March 22, 2023,

ESSEN, Germany (AP) — International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach defended his organization's efforts to create a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition in a speech in his home country of Germany which took place amid a pro-Ukraine protest Wednesday.

Bach reiterated the IOC's position that it would be discriminatory to exclude Russians and Belarusians based on citizenship alone and argued the Olympics can help promote dialogue at a tense time. Public broadcaster WDR reported nearly 200 pro-Ukraine protesters gathered outside the venue calling for Russia to be excluded entirely from the Olympics.


