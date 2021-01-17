Iran asks watchdog not to publish 'unnecessary' nuke details

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, right, welcomes Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi for their meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran urged the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to avoid publishing “unnecessary” details on Tehran’s nuclear program, state TV reported Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, a day after Germany, France and Britain said Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for its development of uranium metal.