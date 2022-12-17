Iran-Protests

FILE - Taraneh Alidoosti poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Leila's Brothers' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Iranian authorities arrested Alidoosti, one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday, Dec. 17.

 Daniel Cole - stringer, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday.

The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests.


Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.