FILE — Voria Ghafouri, right, fights for the ball with Iraqi midfielder Hussein Ali, during the AFC Asian Cup soccer match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2019. Iranian authorities said Ghafouri, a former member of the national soccer team arrested last week over his criticism of the government, has been released on bail. The announcement Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, came hours before Iran was set to play the U.S. at the World Cup in a match that authorities are heavily promoting as they grapple with nationwide protests that are well into their third month.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities said Tuesday that two former members of the national soccer team arrested this month in connection with nationwide protests have been released on bail.

The announcement came hours before Iran was set to play the U.S. at the World Cup in a politically charged match that authorities are heavily promoting as they grapple with nationwide protests that are well into their third month.


