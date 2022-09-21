Support Local Journalism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s president insisted Wednesday that his country is serious about reviving a deal meant to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear bomb but questioned whether Tehran could trust America's commitment to any eventual accord.

The U.S. had already “trampled” on a previous deal, President Ebrahim Raisi told the U.N. General Assembly, referring to America's decision to pull out of the accord in 2018.

