DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, U.S. officials said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea.

Iranian officials at the United Nations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press, saying that the prisoner release "marks a significant initial step in the implementation of this agreement.”


