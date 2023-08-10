Support Local Journalism

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has moved five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea, U.S. and Iranian officials said Thursday, as part of a tentative deal that follows months of heightened tensions between the two countries.

Iranian officials at the United Nations told The Associated Press that the prisoner transfer marked “a significant initial step" in the implementation of the agreement, which is still being negotiated and could eventually lead to the full release of the Americans.


