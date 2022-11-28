Iran protests

FILE - In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of Basij paramilitary force in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 26, 2022. The niece of Iran's supreme leader is calling for people to pressure their governments to cut ties with Tehran. Farideh Moradkhani, whose uncle is Ali Khamenei, issued the call in a video statement circulated after her Nov. 23 arrest, reported by the U.S.-based rights monitor HRANA.

 Uncredited - hogp, Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months.

That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based group that has been closely tracking the protests since they erupted after the Sept. 16 death of a young woman being held by the country's morality police.


