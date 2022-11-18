Support Local Journalism

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A large anti-government protest erupted in Iran on Friday at the funeral of a child killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces. It's the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have flared across the country over the past two months.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters at the funeral for 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in the southwestern city of Izeh. Protests also erupted in the eastern city of Zahedan, which has seen the deadliest violence since the nationwide demonstrations began.


