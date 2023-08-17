In this handout image released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, left, meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.
In this handout image released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signs a register at the Saudi Foreign Ministry in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.
In this picture released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, left, speaks during a joint news briefing with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.
In this handout image released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, left, meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.
In this handout image released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signs a register at the Saudi Foreign Ministry in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.
In this picture released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, left, speaks during a joint news briefing with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.
The visit by Hossein Amirabdollahian comes as both Saudi Arabia and Iran try to ease tensions between their nations, which long have viewed each other as archrivals for influence across the wider Middle East. Challenges remain, however, particularly over Iran's advancing nuclear program, the Saudi-led war in Yemen and security across region's waterways.
Amirabdollahian's trip to Riyadh comes as the two nations are reopening diplomatic missions in each others' countries. He was accompanied by Alireza Enayati, Iran's new ambassador to the kingdom.
Amirabdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and later delivered on-camera statements.
“Our meeting today is a continuation of the steps taken towards implementing the agreement to resume diplomatic relations, which represents a pivotal platform in the history of the two countries and the path of regional security," Prince Faisal said.
Amirabdollahian acknowledged that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hopes to travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit.
“We believe that the idea of achieving security and development in the region is an idea that cannot be fragmented," he said.
That came as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, then a deputy, began his rise to power. The son of King Salman, Prince Mohammed previously compared Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler, and threatened to strike Iran.
Religion also plays a key role in tensions as well. Saudi Arabia, home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that Muslims pray toward five times a day, has portrayed itself as the world’s leading Sunni nation. Iran’s theocracy, meanwhile, views itself as the protector of Islam’s Shiite minority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.