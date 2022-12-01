...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to
heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending
by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most
locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel
including the Friday morning commute across all of northern
Utah. Strong, gusty winds near the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
AP
Iran's national soccer team receives subdued welcome home
Iran's national soccer team has received a subdued welcome home with a few dozen fans greeting them in the airport and waving flags following their World Cup defeat against the U.S. The players returned to Iran Wednesday evening to a country still reeling from unrest from monthslong demonstrations after the death of a young women in police custody
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran's national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran.
The players returned to Iran late Wednesday, a day their 1-0 loss. Anti-government protesters, considering the team a symbol of the regime, had celebrated the loss in some Iranian cities with fireworks and cheers.
Iran's treatment of the players will likely be scrutinized because they refrained from singing the country's national anthem during their opening World Cup match. Many considered the move a show of solidarity with the protests. The team did sing the anthem in subsequent matches.
The national team was received by a few dozen fans at Tehran's international airport late Wednesday, with people cheering and waving the Iranian flag.
Striker Sardar Azmoun told reporters he was not satisfied with his performance in the last match. It was the sixth time Iran has participated in the World Cup.
Iran was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar following the loss to the U.S. on Tuesday, in a politically charged match that saw the players scrambling to score a goal in the last remaining minutes of the game.
The protests first erupted in September, following the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police in the capital, Tehran.
The protests quickly morphed into the most serious challenge to Iran’s theocracy since its establishment in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iranian authorities have blamed foreign actors, chiefly the U.S., for orchestrating the protest movement, but have provided no evidence.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.