...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi steps off the plane as he arrives to the airport in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. It is the first visit by an Iranian head of state to war-torn Syria since the beginning of the country's uprising-turned-civil-war in 2011, in which Tehran helped tip the balance of power to the government.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center left, walks on the red carpet with Syrian Economy Minister Samer al-Khalil upon his arrival to the airport in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. It is the first visit by an Iranian head of state to war-torn Syria since the beginning of the country's uprising-turned-civil-war in 2011, in which Tehran helped tip the balance of power to the government.
Omar Sanadiki - stringer, AP
Omar Sanadiki - stringer, AP
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Wednesday met Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus in a bid to boost cooperation between the two allies, state media reported.
Tehran has been a main backer of Assad's government since an uprising turned into a full-blown war in March 2011 and has played an instrumental role in turning the tide in his favor.
Iran has sent scores of military advisers and thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the Middle East to fight on Assad's side. With the help of Russia and Iran, Syrian government forces have controlled large parts of the country in recent years.
In an interview with pan-Arab television channel Al-Mayadeen, Raisi called for reconstruction efforts and for refugees who fled the country's war to return to the country.
Raisi, who is a leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation in a two-day visit to Syria, was received on arrival at Damascus International Airport Wednesday by Syrian Economy Minister Samer al-Khalil.
He is also set to visit the Sayida Zeinab and Sayida Ruqayya shrines, both holy sites in Shiite Islam, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to Syrian soldiers killed in battle.
The last Iranian president to visit Syria was President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, a main backer of Syrian opposition fighters, reached an agreement in China to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.
The reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is likely to have positive effects on regional states where the two countries fought proxy wars, including Syria.
Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters and the breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League in 2011. The conflict has since killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million.
“America and its allies failed on all fronts against the resistance, and could not achieve any of their goals,” Iran’s new ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari told Iran’s state news agency on Tuesday.
The Iranian president's visit also comes a week after its Minister for Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash met Assad in Damascus, where he delivered a message from the Iranian president supporting the expansion of economic relations between the two countries, according to Iran’s state news agency.
Iran’s military presence in Syria been a major concern for Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment along its northern border. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years — but rarely acknowledges them. Since the beginning of 2023, Syrian officials have attributed a dozen strikes on Syrian territory to Israel, the latest of which came early Tuesday and put the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo out of service.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
