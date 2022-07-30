Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, to protest government formation efforts lead by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups. The alliance called for counter-protests, raising the specter of civil strife.

Iraqi security forces initially used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators and caused several injuries, witnessed by The Associated Press. Once inside, the protesters declared an open-ended sit-in and claimed they would not disperse until their demands are answered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you