Irish health system targeted in 'serious' ransomware attack

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Ireland’s health service says it has shut down its IT systems after being targeted in a “significant ransomware attack.” The Health Service Executive said Friday that the move was a precaution, and appointments for coronavirus vaccinations were not affected. Procedures were canceled at hospitals and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the disruption could last for days.