This undated image released by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, shows an ivory comb with an entire sentence in the Canaanite language, a 3,700-year-old inscription encouraging people to rid themselves of lice believed to be dated back as far as 1700 BC that was discovered in Tel Lachish, Israel. Israeli researchers say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of an alphabet and its ability to write.

 Dafna Gazit - hogp, Israel Antiquities Authority

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.

The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves of lice. The sentence contains 17 letters that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."


