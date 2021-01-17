Israel OKs hundreds of settlement homes in last-minute push

FILE - This Nov. 15, 2020 file photo, shows a general view of the Givat Hamatos Israeli settlement in east Jerusalem. Israeli authorities on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, advanced plans to build an additional 780 homes in West Bank settlements, an anti-settlement monitoring group said, in a last-minute surge of approvals before the friendly Trump administration leaves office later this week. Peace Now said that over 90% of the homes lay deep inside the West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as the heartland of a future independent state.