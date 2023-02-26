Support Local Journalism

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman seriously wounded two people when he opened fire at an Israeli car in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, casting a shadow on a high-level meeting between Palestinian and Israeli delegations meant to reduce surging violence ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli media reported that the two Israeli victims had died, while Israeli politicians issued condemnations and condolences, but the reports could not be confirmed immediately.


