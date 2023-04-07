Support Local Journalism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel conducted rare airstrikes in Lebanon on Friday, a sharp escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict after militants fired dozens of rockets from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Israel also continued bombarding the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon — what analysts described as the most serious border violence since Israel's 2006 war with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group — threatened to push the confrontation into a dangerous new phase following violence at one of Jerusalem's holiest sites.


