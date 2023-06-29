FILE - The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian Ghassan Naghniyeh, father of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli army raid into the Jenin refugee camp, points to a poster showing the faces of those killed in his family, including his daughter and two brothers, in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, June 25, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
FILE - Palestinians take cover during fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside of a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian Ghassan Naghniyeh, father of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during last week's Israeli raid into the Jenin refugee camp, points to the place where his daughter was shot, in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, June 25, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed
FILE - Smoke rises during fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
FILE - The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
FILE - The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Palestinian Ghassan Naghniyeh, father of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli army raid into the Jenin refugee camp, points to a poster showing the faces of those killed in his family, including his daughter and two brothers, in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, June 25, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
FILE - Palestinians take cover during fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside of a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Palestinian Ghassan Naghniyeh, father of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during last week's Israeli raid into the Jenin refugee camp, points to the place where his daughter was shot, in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, June 25, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
FILE - Smoke rises during fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
FILE - The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank.
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At the funeral for Sadeel Naghniyeh, 15, her closest friends hoisted her dead body over their small shoulders. Wearing their school uniforms — tight black hijabs and oversized striped shirts — they staggered through the Palestinian refugee camp, crying and choking out the Islamic funeral prayers.
Last week's tribute by the schoolgirls was a striking departure from the stream of funerals that have become a grim routine in this flashpoint West Bank town. The death of Sadeel — killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the northern Jenin refugee camp ignited the territory's fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years — drew attention to the rising number of children killed in the heightened violence and the extraordinary risks they face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.