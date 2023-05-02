...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
