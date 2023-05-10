Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750 CFS. - Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum. - Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710 CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880 CFS) Thursday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS. - Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS. &&