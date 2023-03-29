Israel Evangelicals

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on March 19, 2023. Netanyahu on Wednesday, March 29, rebuffed President Joe Biden's suggestion that the premier “walks away” from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed President Joe Biden's suggestion that the premier “walks away” from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions.

The exchange was a rare bout of public disagreement between the two close allies and signals building friction between Israel and the U.S. over Netanyahu's judicial changes, which he postponed after massive protests.


