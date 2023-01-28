...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST SUNDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Blowing and drifting snow
is possible with wind gusts up to 35 mph. For the Wind Chill
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Sunday
evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and
drifting snow may reduce visibility at times. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
