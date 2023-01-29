...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 2 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from this evening through
Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 2 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from this evening through
Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
1 of 5
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight.
The move came following a deadly weekend in which seven people were killed and five others wounded in two separate shootings in Jerusalem, in one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years. The measures threatened to further raise tensions and cast a cloud over a visit next week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The weekend shootings followed a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank on Thursday that killed nine Palestinians, most of them militants. In response, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, triggering a series of Israeli airstrikes in response. In all, 32 Palestinians have been killed in fighting this month.
Addressing the Cabinet on Sunday morning, Netanyahu said that “we sealed the home of the terrorist who carried out the horrendous attack in Jerusalem, and his home will be demolished.”
“We are not seeking an escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario. Our answer to terrorism is a heavy hand and a strong, swift and precise response,” he said.
The police on Sunday released footage of Israeli army engineers welding metal plates over the windows and welding the front door shut as part of the operation in response to Friday night's deadly shooting.
Police said the attacker, identified as a 21-year-old east Jerusalem resident, was killed in a shootout with officers after fleeing the scene in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox east Jerusalem settlement of Neve Yaakov.
On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy opened fire elsewhere in east Jerusalem, wounding two Israeli men, paramedics said. The attacker was shot and hospitalized.
Funerals for the victims in Friday's shooting, the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008, were scheduled to take place Sunday.
Netanyahu’s Cabinet also said it plans a series of other punitive measures, including canceling social security benefits for the families of attackers, and would take steps to “strengthen the settlements” this week as part of the government's response to the weekend's attacks.
Netanyahu said that strengthening settlements in the occupied West Bank was aimed at “sending a message to the terrorists that seek to uproot us from our land that we are here to stay.”
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. It has built dozens of settlements, now home to more than 500,000 Jewish settlers, in the decades since.
Most of the international community considers the settlements an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians, who seek the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state.
In Cairo, Blinken opened his Mideast tour on Sunday and was to speak with students at the American University in the city before holding talks with Egyptian officials on Monday. He was then scheduled to travel to Israel for the most critical leg of the visit for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.