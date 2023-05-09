Support Local Journalism

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel carried out a series of targeted airstrikes in densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing three senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group in their homes and at least 10 civilians, Palestinian health officials said. Two of the commanders' wives, several of their children and other bystanders were among the dead.

The attacks set the stage for what is likely to be a new round of heavy fighting. The airstrikes blew out the top floor of an apartment building, a house in Gaza City and a third house in the southern town of Rafah. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20 people were wounded, and that some were in serious or critical condition.


