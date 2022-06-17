...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Most valley locations of Utah east of I-15, including
the Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across
the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility
in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the
roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible,
stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep
your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If
you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn
on lights.
&&
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Bara Lahlouh, 24, at his family home, in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, June 17, 2022. Israeli forces shot dead Lahlouh and another two Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said the troops traded fire with militants.
Nasser Nasser
Nasser Nasser
Nasser Nasser
Nasser Nasser
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded at least eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The military said its forces came under attack and exchanged fire with militants.
The Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel. Many of the arrest raids have been launched in and around Jenin, the hometown of several of the attackers.
The military said it raided two locations in search of weapons. At the first, it says soldiers fired back after Palestinians opened fire and hurled explosive devices at them. On their way to the second location, they exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen in a vehicle, the army said.
Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the military chief of staff, said in a speech that three militants were killed.
The military said the troops confiscated rifles, a submachine gun and other equipment from inside the vehicle.
Heavy exchanges of gunfire could be heard in videos circulated on social media. Later, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.
Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital after the overnight raid, chanting “God is Greatest” and calling for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers through the town in a spontaneous funeral procession. The three were to be buried later Friday.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. The last serious peace talks broke down more than a decade ago, leaving no end in sight to Israel's 55-year-old military rule.
