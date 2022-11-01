Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&