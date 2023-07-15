Israel Netanyahu

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Netanyahu's office says he has been rushed to a hospital but that is in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation. The Israeli leader’s office said he was being treated on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, near Tel Aviv.

 Abir Sultan - pool, Pool EPA

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.

Netanyahu, 73, remained at Israel's Sheba Hospital, where he continued to undergo medical tests, his office said.


