JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new coalition government.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. &&
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new coalition government.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.