FILE - Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, speaks to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem on Nov. 2, 2022. Netanyahu announced late Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline. His Likud Party released a brief video clip of the smiling Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.


