The Italian flag flies at half-mast to pay homage to late Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday June 12, 2023. He was 86.
A man carries a wreaths as people gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi' legacy, positive or negative, was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
A giant tank-you poster is set up at the Mediaset media conglomerate headquarters in Cologno Monzese, near Milan after media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi died in Milan, Monday June 12, 2023. Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86. Italian writing in Italian reads: "All Mediaset embraces the founder Silvio Berlusconi with love and infinite gratitude".
People gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi' legacy, positive or negative, was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
A wreath is carried to be laid out in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's state funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
A farewell poster for media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is displayed in a shop window in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
People gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral where a giant screen is also set up, ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
A farewell poster for media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is displayed in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
A sign with writing reading "Bye Silvio" is seen as people gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's state funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
A farewell poster for media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is displayed at a bookshop in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
A woman wearing a t-shirt with writing reading "I am not in mourning" stands in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral where a giant screen is also set up, ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of late media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, left, and his sister Barbara stand at the entrance of Berlusconi's residence 'Villa San Martino' in Arcore near Milan, northern Italy, as he waits for Premier Giorgia Meloni, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Meloni and members of the center-right government went to pay their respects to their ally who died Monday in a Milan hospital at 86.
Paolo Berlusconi, brother of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, right, and Silvio Berlusconi's children Barbara, second from right, Pier Silvio, and Eleonora, left, wait for their father's hearse to arrive for a state funeral, at Milan's Duomo Gothic Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The coffin containing the body of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is followed by, from left, his daughter Barbara, partner Marta Fascina, son Pier Silvio, and daughter Marina inside Milan's Gothic Cathedral for of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The hearse with the coffin of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi arrives at Milan's Gothic Cathedral for his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is carried for his state funeral in Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedran, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The crowd waves AC Milan soccer team flags and cheers at the coffin of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi outside Milan's Gothic Cathedral at the end of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
AC Milan flags wave as the hearse carrying the casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi arrives for his state funeral in Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Family members of former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, from left, son Pier Silvio, daughter Barbara, and daughter Eleonora follow his casket during his state funeral at Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Family members of former Italian President Silvio Berlusconi, from left, daughter Eleonora, son Pier Silvio, and daughter Barbara, follow the casket of Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Family members of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi follow his casket during his state funeral at Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Former Italian premiers, from left, Mario Draghi, Paolo Gentiloni, Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti are seen on a giant screen as they attend the state funeral of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Family members of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi follow his casket during his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Family members of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi follow his casket during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Family members of former Italian President Silvio Berlusconi, from left, daughter Eleonora, son Pier Silvio, and daughter Barbara, follow the casket of Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Family members of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, from left, daughter Barbara, son Silvio, partner Marta Fascina, daughters Eleonora and Marina, and son Luigi follow the casket of Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The hearse carrying the casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi arrives for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is seen on a giant screen as it is carried for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is carried for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is carried for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
People gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi' legacy, positive or negative, was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
A farewell poster for media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is displayed in a shop window in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
People gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral where a giant screen is also set up, ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
A farewell poster for media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is displayed in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
A sign with writing reading "Bye Silvio" is seen as people gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's state funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
A farewell poster for media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is displayed at a bookshop in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
A woman wearing a t-shirt with writing reading "I am not in mourning" stands in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral where a giant screen is also set up, ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Stefano Porta - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of late media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, left, and his sister Barbara stand at the entrance of Berlusconi's residence 'Villa San Martino' in Arcore near Milan, northern Italy, as he waits for Premier Giorgia Meloni, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Meloni and members of the center-right government went to pay their respects to their ally who died Monday in a Milan hospital at 86.
Alessandro Bremec - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
Paolo Berlusconi, brother of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, right, and Silvio Berlusconi's children Barbara, second from right, Pier Silvio, and Eleonora, left, wait for their father's hearse to arrive for a state funeral, at Milan's Duomo Gothic Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
The coffin containing the body of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is followed by, from left, his daughter Barbara, partner Marta Fascina, son Pier Silvio, and daughter Marina inside Milan's Gothic Cathedral for of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
The hearse with the coffin of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi arrives at Milan's Gothic Cathedral for his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is carried for his state funeral in Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedran, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Stefano Porta - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
The crowd waves AC Milan soccer team flags and cheers at the coffin of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi outside Milan's Gothic Cathedral at the end of his state funeral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
AC Milan flags wave as the hearse carrying the casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi arrives for his state funeral in Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Stefano Porta - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Family members of former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, from left, son Pier Silvio, daughter Barbara, and daughter Eleonora follow his casket during his state funeral at Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Family members of former Italian President Silvio Berlusconi, from left, daughter Eleonora, son Pier Silvio, and daughter Barbara, follow the casket of Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Family members of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi follow his casket during his state funeral at Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Former Italian premiers, from left, Mario Draghi, Paolo Gentiloni, Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti are seen on a giant screen as they attend the state funeral of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Stefano Porta - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Family members of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi follow his casket during his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Family members of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi follow his casket during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Family members of former Italian President Silvio Berlusconi, from left, daughter Eleonora, son Pier Silvio, and daughter Barbara, follow the casket of Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Family members of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, from left, daughter Barbara, son Silvio, partner Marta Fascina, daughters Eleonora and Marina, and son Luigi follow the casket of Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at Milan's Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
The hearse carrying the casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi arrives for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is seen on a giant screen as it is carried for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Alessandro Bremec - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is carried for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
Alessandro Bremec - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
The casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is carried for his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia.
MILAN (AP) — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi was honored Wednesday with a state funeral in Milan’s Duomo cathedral and a day of national mourning as his legacy — positive or negative — was being hotly debated among Italians.
Thousands of people outside the Duomo, including fans from Berlusconi's beloved AC Milan soccer club, erupted in applause as a sign of respect as his rose-draped casket was hoisted out of the hearse and into the cathedral for the funeral Mass. Inside, Italy's business and political elite, including the president and three former premiers, gathered alongside Berlusconi's children and companion, who openly wept as the casket was placed in front of the altar.
