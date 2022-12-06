Italy Landslide

FILE - A caterpillar removes mud and debris after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Nov. 27, 2022. After 11 days of digging, search teams on Tuesday, Dec. 6 recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12.

 Salvatore Laporta - stringer, AP

MILAN (AP) — After 11 days of digging, search teams on Tuesday recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12.

The Naples prefect identified the victim as 31-year-old Maria Teresa Arcamone, whose body was found in an area where much of the debris from the Nov. 26 landslide had accumulated.


