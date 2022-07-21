Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart, and the country's president dissolved Parliament, which paves the way for new elections although no date was set.

The moves dealt a destabilizing blow to Italy and Europe at a time of inflation and economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.