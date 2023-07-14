Italy Grouping Verdict

FILE - External view of the Rome's tribunal taken Friday, June 28, 2013. Italians are taking to social media to denounce a Rome's court verdict clearing a school janitor of sexual assault charges for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted between five and 10 seconds.

 Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP

ROME (AP) — Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted “around five/10 seconds.”

The teenager said the man came up from behind her as she was pulling up her trousers while walking with a friend up the stairs in a Rome high school, and slipped his hand beneath her underpants, according to court documents. Pulling on the undergarments, he then lifted her slightly in the air. He admitted to groping her in the April 2022 incident but claimed it was a joke.


