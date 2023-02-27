Support Local Journalism

STECCATO DI CUTRO, Italy (AP) — The death toll rose to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy's southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies Monday, driving home once again the desperate and dangerous boat crossings of people seeking to reach Europe. Dozens more were believed to be missing.

At least seven children perished after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the shoals off the Calabrian coast Sunday. Another 80 people survived, but more were feared dead given survivor reports that the boat, which set off from Turkey last week, had carried about 170 people.


