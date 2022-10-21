Support Local Journalism

ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, assembling the country's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming the first woman to obtain the premiership.

A presidential palace official announced that Meloni and her Cabinet would be sworn in on Saturday. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist roots, was the top vote-getter in Italy's national election last month.

