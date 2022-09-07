Support Local Journalism

MODENA, Italy (AP) — As far-right leader Giorgia Meloni ’s push to become Italy’s first female premier gathers momentum, the country's fractured left is offering voters a contrasting style of feminist politics.

Elly Schlein, a 37-year-old U.S.-Italian national who grew up in Switzerland, cut her political organizing chops on two campaigns for former U.S. President Barack Obama. She is often compared with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because of her platform advocating social justice.

