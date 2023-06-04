New Zealand Ardern Honored

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint news conference with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, July 8, 2022. On Monday, June 5, 2023, former Prime Minister Ardern received one of New Zealand's highest honors for her service leading the country through a mass shooting and pandemic. Ardern was made a Dame Grand Companion, the second-highest honor in New Zealand, as part of King Charles III's Birthday and Coronation Honours.

 Rick Rycroft - staff, AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday received one of New Zealand's highest honors for her service leading the country through a mass shooting and pandemic.

Ardern was made a Dame Grand Companion, the second-highest honor in New Zealand, as part of King Charles III's Birthday Honors. It means people will now call her Dame Jacinda. Royal honorees are typically chosen twice a year in New Zealand by the prime minister and signed off by Charles, the British king who is also recognized as New Zealand's king.


