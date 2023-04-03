Russia Journalist

FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The State Department says Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone, to immediately release Gershkovich, who was detained last week, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan.

 Uncredited - member, The Wall Street Journal

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers representing an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia on espionage charges have appealed his arrest, a court in Moscow announced Monday.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was detained last week in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. It was the first time a U.S. correspondent had been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges and demanded his release.


