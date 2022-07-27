James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103

FILE - Scientist and inventor James Lovelock, 94, poses with one of his early inventions, a homemade Gas Chromatography device, used for measuring gas and molecules present in the atmosphere, during a photocall for the Unlocking Lovelock: Scientist, Inventor, Maverick exhibition at the Science Museum, south west London. The British environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a living organism gravely imperiled by human activity has died on his 103rd birthday, it was announced Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

LONDON (AP) — James Lovelock, the British environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a living organism gravely imperiled by human activity, has died on his 103rd birthday.

Lovelock’s family said Wednesday that he died the previous evening at his home in southwest England “surrounded by his family.” The family said his health had deteriorated after a bad fall but that until six months ago Lovelock “was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews.”

