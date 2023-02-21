UN Jane Fonda

Actor Jane Fonda briefs reporters on expectations for the new High Seas Treaty, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at United Nations headquarters.

 Loey Felipe - handout one time use, United Nations Photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Actress and activist Jane Fonda is campaigning for a treaty to save marine creatures that are hunted for food including sharks, swordfish, octopus and tuna, saying they feel joy, feel sadness when they lose their offspring, and “are our brethren in the ocean.”

A day after talks resumed at U.N. headquarters to forge a long-awaited and elusive treaty to safeguard the world’s marine biodiversity, the 85-year-old Oscar winner told a news conference Tuesday that these marine creatures “play with us and they feel emotions — and how dare we so lack humility that we will risk killing them off for money and for food.”


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.