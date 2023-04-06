Japan Army Helicopter

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, meets reporters after an army helicopter went missing, at his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, April 6, 2023. Japan's coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island. Kishida said the Defense Ministry is investigating and "We will do our utmost to save their lives."

 Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.

The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission Thursday evening in an area north of Miyako island.


