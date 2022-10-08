Japan Obit Toshi Ichiyanagi

Japanese pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi speaks in an interview in Tokyo, Sept. 2018. Avant-garde pianist and composer Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89.

 Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News

TOKYO (AP) — Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89.

Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Friday, according to the Kanagawa Arts Foundation, where Ichiyanagi had served as general artistic director. The cause of death was not given.

